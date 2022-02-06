Iqra School and College clinches PIN Mardan Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Iqra school and College Mardan clinched the overall trophy of the Private education Network Inter-School (PIN) sports Gala organized under the aegis of District Administration Mardan and District Sports Office Mardan at General Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan on Sunday.

Iqra School and College won the trophy by securing 36 points, Oriental Public School got second position with 34 points and Frontier Model School and College Toro took third place with 26 points.

Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman distributed prizes among the players. District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Director Sports PIN Tariq Amin, President PIN Tajul Muluk, officials, teaching staff and students were also present on the occasion.

At the PIN Sports Gala, 3,000 students from 28 schools participated in volleyball, basketball, tug-of-war, PT show, table tennis, athletics, cricket, badminton and football. Iqra School came first in volleyball and basketball, second in tug-of-war and PT show, Oriental Public School came first in tug-of-war, second in volleyball, table tennis and athletics, Frontier Model School and College came first in basketball and cricket, second and first place in table tennis.

Ghazali Public High School won first in cricket, second in badminton, Ansi School and College won first in PT show, Quaid-e-Azam Schools System won football, Muslim School Shergarh won badminton, Ghazali School Lund Khur won first in athletics and Ghazali School and College won first. Katling finished second in football.