UrduPoint.com

Iqra School And College Clinches PIN Mardan Sports Gala

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Iqra School and College clinches PIN Mardan Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Iqra school and College Mardan clinched the overall trophy of the Private education Network Inter-School (PIN) sports Gala organized under the aegis of District Administration Mardan and District Sports Office Mardan at General Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan on Sunday.

Iqra School and College won the trophy by securing 36 points, Oriental Public School got second position with 34 points and Frontier Model School and College Toro took third place with 26 points.

Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman distributed prizes among the players. District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Director Sports PIN Tariq Amin, President PIN Tajul Muluk, officials, teaching staff and students were also present on the occasion.

At the PIN Sports Gala, 3,000 students from 28 schools participated in volleyball, basketball, tug-of-war, PT show, table tennis, athletics, cricket, badminton and football. Iqra School came first in volleyball and basketball, second in tug-of-war and PT show, Oriental Public School came first in tug-of-war, second in volleyball, table tennis and athletics, Frontier Model School and College came first in basketball and cricket, second and first place in table tennis.

Ghazali Public High School won first in cricket, second in badminton, Ansi School and College won first in PT show, Quaid-e-Azam Schools System won football, Muslim School Shergarh won badminton, Ghazali School Lund Khur won first in athletics and Ghazali School and College won first. Katling finished second in football.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Sports Education Provincial Assembly Badminton Mardan Shergarh Jamshed Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

9 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

17 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

17 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

17 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>