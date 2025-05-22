Lahore Qalandars knock Karachi Kings out of PSL X with six-wicket win  

,

Qalandars reach total in 19th over after successfully chasing a target of 191 runs for loss of six wickets at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars eliminated Karachi Kings from the HBL PSL 10 after securing a six-wicket victory in the first Eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Chasing a target of 191, Qalandars reached the total in the 19th over, losing six wickets. Abdullah Shafique led the run chase with a solid 65, followed by Fakhar Zaman (47) , Kusal Perera (30), and Mohammad Naeem (14). Bhanuka Rajapaksa (23*) and Asif Ali (1*) remained unbeaten.

For Karachi, Hasan Ali claimed 2 wickets, while Mir Hamza and Fawad Ali took one apiece.

Earlier, Karachi Kings posted 190 for 8 after winning the toss and opting to bat. Skipper David Warner top-scored with 75. Irfan Khan Niazi added 18, Tim Seifert and Mohammad Nabi contributed 16 each, while the rest failed to make a significant impact.

Khushdil Shah (27*) and Mir Hamza (2*) remained not out.

From Lahore’s bowling attack, Haris Rauf took 3 wickets, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged 2, while Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Naeem, and Zaman Khan took one each.

With this win, Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United in the second Qualifier on Friday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings: David Warner (captain), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza