Karachi wins 1st Pakistan Rangers Sindh Open Bodybuilding Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) and Sindh Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) organized 1st Pakistan Rangers Sindh Open Bodybuilding championships at Sindh Scouts Headquarters Auditorium Karachi.

Jr. and Mr. Pakistan Athletic Physique, Jr. and Mr. Pakistan Model Physique , Mr. Pakistan Master Class, Jr. and Mr. Sindh 21/22 - Ms. Fitness.

This was the biggest event in its category organized in history of the country. The event was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh. DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary was the chief guest of the event where he distributed Rs. 5 Lac cash prizes along with awards and certificates.

More than 158 athletes from all over the country came to Karachi to participate in 30 different categories this event.

The participating athletes along with officials were given hotel stay and daily allowance. The pre-judging was done at Arts Council Karachi whereas the main event took place at Sindh Boy Scout Auditorium, Saddar.

Renowned social worker Ramzan Chhipa from Chhipa Welfare Association, Sarim Burney from Sarim Burney Trust International, Actor Farhan Ally Agha, Actress Sadia Imam, Ex-cricketers Haroon Rasheed, Saleem Jaffar, Muhammad Sami and many other famous celebrities also attended the event to encourage athletes and promote health and fitness in the country.