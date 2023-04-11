Close
Khalid Usman, Tahir Baig Power Rawalpindi Royals To Win Against Kashmir Kings

Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2023 | 07:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Royals (RR) stunned Kashmir Kings (KK) by 9 wickets in the 5th match of the ongoing 2nd T20 Markhor Ramazan Cup 2023, courtesy to Khalid Usman's superb bowling performance and Tahir Baig's unbeaten 70 runs here at Ayub Park National Stadium on Monday night.

Rawalpindi Royals chose to field first after winning the toss. Kashmir Kings managed to score 164 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Iqbal Akram scored unbeaten 34 runs, while Nasir Nawaz made 30 off 23 balls. Mohammad Akhlaq (20 runs off 17 balls), and Raiz Khan (18 runs off 15 balls) were the other main contributors.

Royals' Khalid Usman shone with the ball and removed Kings' four top batters, conceding just 18 runs in his four overs. Ahsan Bhatti took two wickets for 17 runs, while Sajid Khan and skipper Yasir Shah claimed one wicket each for 12 and 33 runs respectively.

Royals' Tahir Baig and Sohaib Maqsood shone with the bat to power their side to win in the 17th over.

Tahir scored brisk unbeaten 70 runs off 40 balls, while Sohaib made 48 runs off just 25 balls. Umair Mumtaz scored 34 runs off 28 balls and remained not out. Kings' Bilal Sarwar was the only successful bowler as he took the lone wicket of Royals.

Khalid Usman was declared player-of-the-match for his four wickets.

Scores in brief: Venue: Ayub Park National Stadium, Rawalpindi Toss: Rawalpindi Royals won the toss and elected to field Man-of-the-Match: Khalid Usman Kashmir Kings (Batting) 164 for 8 in 20 overs Iqbal Akram (34 runs not out, 22 balls), Nasir Nawaz (30 runs, 23 balls), Mohammad Akhlaq (20 runs, 17 balls), Raiz Khan (18 runs in 15 balls) Rawalpindi Royals (Bowling) Khalid Usman (4 for 18), Ahsan Bhatti (2 for 17), Sajid Khan (1 for 12), Yasir Shah (1 for 33) Rawalpindi Royals (Batting): 168 for 1 in 16.5 overs Tahir Baig (70 runs not out, 40 balls), Sohaib Maqsood (48 runs, 25 balls), Umair Mumtaz (34 runs not out, 28 balls)Islamabad Hawks (Bowling)Bilal Sarwar (1 for 31)

