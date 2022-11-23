UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship Enters Final Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Sirbuland, Sarjeel, Akash, Amir Shehzad took berth into the semi-final of the ongoing 34th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker and Billiard Open Championship being played at Balahisar Snooker Club on Wednesday.

In the first quarter-final Sirbuland defeated Saud Khan (Swat) 4-3, Sarjeel of Hazara recorded a victory against Fawad Khan by 4-0, Akash of Azad Jammu and Kashmir beat Shah Khan of Peshawar by 4-3 in a thrilling match while Amir Shehzad of Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Abdullah of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 4-3.

In the pre-quarter-finals Azad Jammu Kashmir's Akash defeated Peshawar's Jalil Moscow by 4-0 and qualified for the next round.

Similarly, Peshawar's Saud defeated Azad Jammu Kashmir's Abdul Ghaffar by 4-3, Peshawar's Sarbuland defeated Mujahid by 4-0.

Similarly, Hazara's Sharjeel defeated Azad Jammu Kashmir's Abdullah by 4-3, Peshawar's Fawad defeated Azad Kashmir's Abdul Ghaffar by 4-1, Azad Kashmir's Amir Shahzad defeated Hazara's Mohammad Kamran by 4-0, while Azad Jammu Kashmir's Sajjad Abdullah defeated Peshawar's Imran 4-3 to qualify for the quarter-finals. During the Championship, a selection would also be made for the U17 and U21 categories to participate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and National Senior Snooker Championship.

