Kohat Zalmi wins First Zalmi Media T10 Cricket Cup, beat Mardan Zalmi by 40 runs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Kohat Zalmi clinched the trophy after defeating Mardan Zalmi by 40 runs in the final of the Peshawar Zalmi Media T10 cricket Cup played here at historical Islamia College Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The Cup is jointly organized by the sports committee of the Peshawar Press Club and Zalmi Cricket Foundation and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a total of eight teams taking part in the three-day event.

The captain of Mardan Zalmi, senior reporter of Express news Yasir Ali won the toss and invited Kohat Zalmi to bat. Kohat Zalmi scored 128 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the scheduled ten overs, in which Zahid Imdad smashed an elegant knock of 45 including three sixes and two boundaries, captain Israr Ahmed made another key knock of 34 with three sixes and three boundaries, while Rizwan Zaman was outstanding with 32 runs off 14 balls including four sixes and three boundaries.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Irfan Khan were dismissed two each on behalf of Mardan Zalmi. In pursuit of 128 runs, Mardan Zalmi could only score 88 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 10 overs, in which captain Yasir Ali scored 48 runs off 22 balls with three towering sixes and four boundaries and Siddique Bangash scored 22 runs.

On behalf of Kohat Zalmi, Zahid Imdad and Rizwan Zaman showed excellent bowling and dismissed three players each. At the end of the match, special guests Imdad Khan Afridi and Malik Abdullah Saraf distributed prizes among the players. Kohat Zalmi's Zahid Imdad was given the man of the match award for his best performance, while Mardan Zalmi's captain Yasir Ali and best player Umar Farooq were awarded the best batsman of the tournament award.

Similarly, Wajid Shahzad of Kohat Zalmi was declared the best bowler of the tournament. On this occasion, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik thanked Peshawar Zalmi Foundation for organizing the best tournament for journalists and hoped that such events will continue in the future. Arshad Aziz Malik appreciated the enthusiasm and best sportsman spirit of the members of the press club participating in the tournament.