UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP, Punjab To Clash In U16 Squash Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

KP, Punjab to clash in U16 Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Punjab in the Team event final to be played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here on Monday.

Former World Champions Jansher Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players were introduced to him. District sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, coaches Alamzeb Khan, Niamat Ullah were also present.

In the first round match of the three teams Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab by 3-1 while Punjab recorded victory against Sindh in straight sets.

In the first match Punjab defeated Sindh by 3-0. In the first singles Sakhiullah Tareen (Punjab) defeated Labeeb Butt (Sindh) by 3-0, the score 11/3, 11/7, and 11/7, Anas Bukahri (PB) beat Anas Dilshad (Sindh) 3-0, the score was 11/5, 11/7, 11/7 and Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Mohammad Zaman (Sindh) 3-0, the score was 11/6,11/6,11/9.

In the second match, KP beat Punjab by 3-0. Fahad Sharif (KP) beat Sakhiullah Tareen (PB) by 3-0, the score was 11/4,11/4,11/8, Hammad Khan (KP) beat Anas Ali Bukahri (PB) 3-2, the score was 12/10,10/12,11/7, 3/11,11-3. Mutahir Ali Shah (KP) beat Mehmood Mehboob (PB) by 3-0, the score was 11/5, 14-12, and 11/6.

In the Table Tennis event, Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the match in the National Junior Table Tennis Championship. In the ongoing U16 National Junior competitions held in the Lala Rafique Sports arena. In the group matches, WAPDA defeated Balochistan 3-0 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Army 3-2.

In the U15 matches, Army defeated Punjab 3-0 while Sindh defeated Punjab 3-0. Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Kifayat Ullah, Senior Vice President, Provincial Table Tennis Association, were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Tennis Squash Peshawar Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Punjab WAPDA Event

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

2 hours ago

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi honours Sustainab ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Government to showcase 88 unique digital ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.