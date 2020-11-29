KP, Punjab to clash in U16 Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Punjab in the Team event final to be played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here on Monday.

Former World Champions Jansher Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players were introduced to him. District sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, coaches Alamzeb Khan, Niamat Ullah were also present.

In the first round match of the three teams Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab by 3-1 while Punjab recorded victory against Sindh in straight sets.

In the first match Punjab defeated Sindh by 3-0. In the first singles Sakhiullah Tareen (Punjab) defeated Labeeb Butt (Sindh) by 3-0, the score 11/3, 11/7, and 11/7, Anas Bukahri (PB) beat Anas Dilshad (Sindh) 3-0, the score was 11/5, 11/7, 11/7 and Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Mohammad Zaman (Sindh) 3-0, the score was 11/6,11/6,11/9.

In the second match, KP beat Punjab by 3-0. Fahad Sharif (KP) beat Sakhiullah Tareen (PB) by 3-0, the score was 11/4,11/4,11/8, Hammad Khan (KP) beat Anas Ali Bukahri (PB) 3-2, the score was 12/10,10/12,11/7, 3/11,11-3. Mutahir Ali Shah (KP) beat Mehmood Mehboob (PB) by 3-0, the score was 11/5, 14-12, and 11/6.

In the Table Tennis event, Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the match in the National Junior Table Tennis Championship. In the ongoing U16 National Junior competitions held in the Lala Rafique Sports arena. In the group matches, WAPDA defeated Balochistan 3-0 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Army 3-2.

In the U15 matches, Army defeated Punjab 3-0 while Sindh defeated Punjab 3-0. Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Kifayat Ullah, Senior Vice President, Provincial Table Tennis Association, were also present on this occasion.