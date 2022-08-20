UrduPoint.com

KPOA Welcomes Bronze Medalist Inayat Ullah

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2022 | 09:42 PM

KPOA welcomes bronze medalist Inayat Ullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Olympic Association (KPOA) Saturday warmly welcomed the bronze medalist of the Commonwealth Games Inayat Ullah soon after arriving in his native town Pir Bala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Olympic Association (KPOA) Saturday warmly welcomed the bronze medalist of the Commonwealth Games Inayat Ullah soon after arriving in his native town Pir Bala.

President KP Olympic Association and former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, President KP Wrestling Association Arshad Durrani Advocate, presidents and secretaries of various associations affiliated with KP Olympic Association, Inayat Ullah's father Ustad Palawan Zahid Ullah, his brother, who is also a wrestler and international medalist Niamat Ullah, elders of his native town, players and large number of youth were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah congratulated Zahid Ullah over his son winning bronze medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games-2022.

He said earlier, young promising Inayat Ullah also won gold medal in the South Asian Games, World Youth Games and World Beach Games and with the grace of Almighty Allah, he would win gold medal in the Olympic Games as well if provided due support and giving his international exposure of playing against world best wrestlers.

He said out of the 8 total medals, six members of the wrestling team won five medals.

He said that Inayat Ullah Khan had once again made the country proud despite the lack of facilities, which was a great honor for the whole country, if they were given facilities, opportunities, diet, coaching and training, they could bring gold medals for the country.

"Federal and provincial govt should also encourage them and provide them with an international standard mat in their village where they train on a mat installed in their Hujra," Aqil Shah said.

He said," wrestling is no longer a game of "Akhara" rather it is now being played on the mat and has become a scientific sport." In his chat, Inayatullah Khan said that our players would achieve more success in the future. He said that if facilities were being given, many athletes like me could go ahead, we had no shortage of talent, more than seventy athletes train on a daily basis.

KP Wrestling Association President Arshad Durrani Advocate in his speech, said that these were our real heroes. Inayatullah Khan and his family won many awards and made the country and nation famous, which was a great honor, and would continue to encourage them.

Earlier, prominent wrestler Inayatullah Khan was given a grand welcome on his arrival at his native village Pir Bala after winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, the officials of all the sports associations affiliated with KP Olympic Association also handed over and self-generated Rs. 260,000 cash to Inayat Ullah during their visit to his home. Pakistan finished 18 among 72 countries that participated in the Commonwealth Games and won two gold, three silvers and three bronze medals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Young Birmingham Gold Olympics Bronze Family All Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

Speedy development, uplift of remote areas govt's ..

Speedy development, uplift of remote areas govt's top priority: AJK President

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Russia, US Working to Facilitate Inspections Resum ..

Russia, US Working to Facilitate Inspections Resumption Under New START Treaty - ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians acknowledge Police efforts to pre ..

Parliamentarians acknowledge Police efforts to prevent crimes

2 minutes ago
 Rickshaw crashed by speeding bus killing one

Rickshaw crashed by speeding bus killing one

51 minutes ago
 Turkey Received No Response From Finland, Sweden o ..

Turkey Received No Response From Finland, Sweden on Extraditions - Justice Minis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.