UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Cholistan Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia has said that all the arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally 2022 should be completed on time and concerned officers and staff should play their role in this regard.

He was reviewing the arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally in a meeting of the conveners of the committees and concerned officers in his office here Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazeer Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, CDA Officer Imtiaz Lashari, CO District Council Azhar Javed, CCO Corporation Nasrullah Malik, Program Officer were present on the occasion.

Arts Council Malik Zakaullah, Accounts Officer Arts Council Sohail Kamran Mitla, and officers of other concerned departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Cholistan Desert Rally would promote the culture and tourism of the region. He said that the committees created for the arrangements of the Cholistan Desert Rally should work actively. All related arrangements should be completed on time. Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements regarding stock and prepared category races, dirt bike show, marathon, motorbike race, camel show on the occasion of Desert Rally. The meeting was told about the arrangements for various sports competitions and the cultural activities that would be organized by different departments.

Related Topics

Sports Marathon Mitla Bahawalpur Capital Development Authority Cholistan All Race

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

3 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.