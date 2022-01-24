Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia has said that all the arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally 2022 should be completed on time and concerned officers and staff should play their role in this regard.

He was reviewing the arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally in a meeting of the conveners of the committees and concerned officers in his office here Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazeer Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, CDA Officer Imtiaz Lashari, CO District Council Azhar Javed, CCO Corporation Nasrullah Malik, Program Officer were present on the occasion.

Arts Council Malik Zakaullah, Accounts Officer Arts Council Sohail Kamran Mitla, and officers of other concerned departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Cholistan Desert Rally would promote the culture and tourism of the region. He said that the committees created for the arrangements of the Cholistan Desert Rally should work actively. All related arrangements should be completed on time. Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements regarding stock and prepared category races, dirt bike show, marathon, motorbike race, camel show on the occasion of Desert Rally. The meeting was told about the arrangements for various sports competitions and the cultural activities that would be organized by different departments.