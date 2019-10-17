Military World Games in China to Draw Over 9,300 Officers From 109 Countries - Organizers

Over 9,300 military personnel from 109 countries will take part in the 7th Military World Games in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan, the director of the executive committee of the games, Maj. Gen. Yang Jian, said on Thursday

WUHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Over 9,300 military personnel from 109 countries will take part in the 7th Military World Games in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan, the director of the executive committee of the games, Maj. Gen. Yang Jian, said on Thursday.

The 7th edition of the Military World Games will run from October 18-27.

"The Military World Games' record has been beaten. The upcoming games will gather 9,311 military personnel from 109 countries. These are the largest games in history. This year will feature competitions in 329 disciplines, which is also a record," Yang said at a press conference.

He noted that 406 athletes would represent China at the competitions.

More than 50 defense ministers, generals and officers will attend the opening ceremony, which will take place on Friday evening, Yang added.

Some 26,000 volunteers will be engaged in organizing the event, according to the executive committee.

For the first time in the history of the Military World Games, an Olympic village has been built for athletes, meaning that the competitions will be held outside military facilities and in one city.

The games are held under the auspices of the International Military sports Council (CISM), established in February 1948. Russia joined CISM in 1995. As of today, the organization has 140 member countries.

The first Military World Games were held in Rome in 1995, while the previous games were hosted by South Korea's Mungyeong.

The first Winter Military World Games were held in 2010 in Italia's Aoste. The Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the event in 2017.