More Matches Decided In Junior Age Group Squash Championship

Fri 19th November 2021

More matches decided in Junior Age Group Squash Championship

More matches decided in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship here at PAF Squash Complex, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021) :More matches decided in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship here at PAF Squash Complex, Peshawar.

In the Junior Under-13 category Azan Kamran, Ali Naz, Awais, Mohammad Hamad, Omar Ashraf, Mohammad Noor, Mohammad Faizan, Awais Javed, Ahmed Naz, Mohammad Anis, Ismail, Momin, Mohammad Yasir and Anis Rafi and Moman Khan recorded one-sided win against their respective rivals.

Abdullah Zaman, Yahya Asad, Haris Zahid and Mustafa Irfan got bye in the same category and qualified for the second round.

In the first round of U15, Ibrahim Mohib, Hassan Fahim, Zakaria Falak Sher, Luqman Hassan, Furqan Farman and Rihan Mohib, Mohammad Huzaifa, Raheel, Obaidullah, Hassan Farid, Abdul Rehman Mohammad Ahmad Malik, Abdul Rehman, Emadullah and Mohammad Huzaifa secured victories and move to the next round.

Chairman KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman said that efforts were being made to work harder at grassroots level so that we can get good and new talent. He hoped that these competitions would provide us with good players.

The Squash Federation has also given us the green signal for hosting Inter-School competitions and has also announced a grant of Rs 1 million which will help us in finding and holding more competitions.

He said besides Inter-School, Inter-College and Inter-University competitions would also be organized.

