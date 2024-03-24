Naseem to showcase his exceptional talent in The Hundred

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah's exceptional talent has propelled him into the upper echelons of the highest-paid players in the recent player draft for England’s cricket tournament, The Hundred.

Birmingham Phoenix has welcomed Naseem Shah into their lineup, securing his services for a substantial sum of 125,000 pounds.

This milestone not only establishes Naseem Shah as the first Pakistani cricketer to command such a hefty price tag but also translates to an impressive 4.5 crore Pakistani rupees.

The Hundred has also embraced other Pakistani cricket players. All-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have been recruited into the tournament.

Trent Rockets have acquired Imad Wasim for a fee of 100,000 Pounds, while Welsh Fire has secured Shaheen’s services for the same amount, marking his second consecutive season with the team, as per en.

wenews.pk.

Furthermore, Welsh Fire has retained the talents of Haris Rauf from the draft, while Manchester Originals have kept Usama Mir on board, further enhancing the Pakistani presence in The Hundred.

The Hundred promises an electrifying 100-ball cricket experience that captivates audiences.

Featuring a lineup of world-class players and renowned Names from across the globe, this tournament comprises eight city-based teams, each meticulously crafted for The Hundred’s unique format, competing over five intense weeks every summer.

With separate men’s and women’s squads, the tournament offers simultaneous excitement for both genders.

The fourth installment of The Hundred kicks off on Tuesday, July 23, as the Oval Invincibles square off against Birmingham Phoenix, promising riveting action from the outset.