National Junior Squash Championships From Thursday

Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

National Junior Squash Championships from Thursday

National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U-17, U-19 and Girls U-19 will kick off on Thursday at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U-17, U-19 and Girls U-19 will kick off on Thursday at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

The draw of five-day event would be of 32 players for each age group category. The event will carry a prize purse of Rs 100,000 for each age group, said a spokesman of Pakistan Squash Federation on Wednesday.

"The event has also been registered with PSA (Professional Squash Association). The players who have PSA membership would earn points for their junior world ranking," he said.

He said PSF had received very healthy entries from all over the country for participation in various age categories. "The event will help PSF in selecting a backup squad for future training and participation in upcoming international junior squashevents around the world," he added.

