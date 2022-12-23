National teams of India, Afghanistan, others to play in 15th West Asia Baseball Cup

The national baseball teams of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Afghanistan are expected to participate in 15th West Asia Baseball Cup scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 2, 2023 in Islamabad.

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The national baseball teams of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Afghanistan are expected to participate in 15th West Asia Baseball Cup scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 2, 2023 in Islamabad.

These views were expressed by Sindh Baseball Association President Engr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Secretary Pervez Ahmad Sheikh, Vice President Aisha Irum while talking to President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, said a statement issued here on Friday.

In a conversation after the start of the coaching camp of the Pakistan baseball team at the Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad under the Pakistan Sports board for the preparations to participate in the 15th West Asia Baseball cup to be held in Islamabad in January, they said that, these are efforts of PFB President that the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) has given the hosting to Pakistan.

They said the participation of national baseball teams of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Afghanistan in the event will lead to improvement in relations with other neighboring countries.

They thanked the Secretary Sports and�Director General PSB on the approval of this mega event preparation�coaching camp of one month.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said that we have organized many international events in Pakistan before and considering our past performance and services, all other teams including India will come to Pakistan for participation.

Secretary of PFB Women's Wing Aisha Irum said that the Federation has organized several international events and matches in Pakistan under the leadership of late Syed Khawar Shah in the past.

In which the Indian team has also been participating and this year, under the leadership of President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, the Malaysian women's team has been invited to Pakistan and held a successful series, so the West Asia Cup will also be held successfully.