National Women Power Lifting C’ship In May
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Power-lifting Federation would be holding the National Women Powerlifting Championship here at the Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in the last week of May.
Secretary General Pakistan Powerlifting Federation Rashid Malik said all preparations for the championship have begun and ten teams from across the country ware participating in the championship.
Teams include Pakistan Army, Police, Wapda, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as foreign players, he told APP.
Malik said that the Junior and senior competitions would be held in ten weight categories each. The final date of the championship will be announced in the coming days and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship, he said.
