NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Charlotte 122, Orlando 112 Miami 121, Minnesota 112 Dallas 110, Cleveland 90 Phoenix 128, New York 105 Portland 106, LA Lakers 101 Sacramento 104, San Antonio 113 Utah 127, Denver 120 Milwaukee 141, Houston 133 Philadelphia 109, New Orleans 107 Chicago 121, Boston 99 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 46 21 0.687 --- Milwaukee 43 24 0.642 3 Brooklyn 43 24 0.642 3 New York 37 30 0.552 9 Atlanta 37 31 0.544 9 1/2 Miami 36 31 0.537 10 Boston 35 32 0.522 11 Charlotte 33 34 0.

493 13 Indiana 31 35 0.470 14 1/2 Washington 31 36 0.463 15 Chicago 28 39 0.418 18 Toronto 27 40 0.403 19 Orlando 21 46 0.313 25 Cleveland 21 46 0.313 25 Detroit 20 47 0.299 26 Western Conference Utah 49 18 0.731 --- Phoenix 48 19 0.716 1 LA Clippers 45 22 0.672 4 Denver 44 23 0.657 5 Dallas 39 28 0.582 10 Portland 38 29 0.567 11 LA Lakers 37 30 0.552 12 Golden State 34 33 0.507 15 Memphis 33 33 0.500 15 1/2 San Antonio 32 34 0.485 16 1/2 New Orleans 30 37 0.448 19 Sacramento 29 38 0.433 20 Oklahoma City 21 46 0.313 28Minnesota 20 47 0.299 29Houston 16 51 0.239 33.

