UrduPoint.com

New Dates For West Indies V Ireland ODIs After Covid Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2022 | 11:00 PM

New dates for West Indies v Ireland ODIs after Covid outbreak

West Indies and Ireland have announced new dates for the rest of their one-day international series after Tuesday's second match was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the tourists' camp

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :West Indies and Ireland have announced new dates for the rest of their one-day international series after Tuesday's second match was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the tourists' camp.

The second ODI will now be played on Thursday, with the third and final ODI taking place three days later.

Both matches will take place at Sabina Park in Kingston.

A cricket Ireland statement said: "The rescheduling occurred following five Covid-19 positive cases, as well as injuries in the Ireland camp leaving the Ireland squad depleted.

" The revised fixture list means the one-off scheduled Twenty20 international has been cancelled to avoid impacting on the West Indies' travel plans and subsequent fixtures.

The ODI matches form part of the World Cup Super League, with both teams looking to gain points to earn them an automatic qualifying place for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

West Indies lead the series 1-0 following their 24-run win in the first ODI on Saturday.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Kingston Lead Ireland Sabina Park Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Chief 'Very Concerned' by N. Korea's Launch, Ur ..

UN Chief 'Very Concerned' by N. Korea's Launch, Urges Country to Resume Talks - ..

3 minutes ago
 Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO ..

Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO

3 minutes ago
 Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights ..

Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights reform

3 minutes ago
 Omicron pushing Covid out of pandemic phase: EU ag ..

Omicron pushing Covid out of pandemic phase: EU agency

3 minutes ago
 Govt opens Murree expressway: Sheikh Rashid

Govt opens Murree expressway: Sheikh Rashid

3 minutes ago
 NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia for Talks on ..

NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia for Talks on Cooperation Until Pandemic Su ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.