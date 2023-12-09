ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by six runs on DLS at the John Davies Oval on Saturday in the third T20I to secure a consolation win in a three-match series.

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 137 for five in 20 overs, on the back of a 38-ball 43 from Sidra Amin, playing her first match of the series, according to information made available here by Pakistan cricket Board.

Sidra struck four fours and knitted a 64-run opening wicket partnership with Muneeba Ali (27, 31b, 2x4s). Captain Nida Dar, playing her 141st T20I and thus becoming the most capped player for Pakistan in women’s T20Is, scored 25 off 20 balls, including two fours and a six.

Fatima Sana’s unbeaten 17 off 13 balls, with two boundaries, helped the tourists put a respectable score on the board.

For the White Ferns, Amelia Kerr, who was captaining the side in the absence of Sophie Devine due to injury, took three wickets for 11 runs, while Eden Carson bagged two wickets for 20 runs.

In turn, the hosts were 101 for two in 15 overs when rain stopped play, and play couldn’t resume due to continuous rain, resulting in the White Ferns winning the match on DLS by six runs.

Player of the match Suzie Bates was the top-scorer for the winning side, returning undefeated on 51 off 42 balls, laced with five fours. Kerr was another notable contributor with the bat, scoring a 31-ball 35, hitting three fours and a six.

Right-arm fast Fatima Sana for her six wickets in the series was named player of the series.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated the White Ferns by seven wickets and 10 runs in the first two matches of the T20I series in Dunedin to take an unassailable lead. Both sides will now compete in three ODIs, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, commencing on 12 December.

Scores in brief:

New Zealand beat Pakistan by six runs on DLS

Pakistan women 137-5, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 43, Muneeba Ali 27, Nida Dar 25, Fatima Sana 17 not out; Amelia Kerr 3-11, Eden Carson 2-20)

New Zealand women 101-2, 15 overs (Suzie Bates 51 not out, Amelia Kerr 35)

Player of the match – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Player of the series – Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

Series schedule:

3 Dec – 1st T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by seven wickets)

5 Dec – 2nd T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by 10 runs)

9 Dec – 3rd T20I, Queenstown (New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by six runs on DLS)

12 Dec – 1st ODI, Queenstown (11am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

15 Dec – 2nd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

18 Dec – 3rd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)