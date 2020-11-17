UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine For Tokyo Olympics, Says IOC Chief

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

No mandatory coronavirus vaccine for Tokyo Olympics, says IOC chief

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Athletes won't be required to take a coronavirus vaccine to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Tuesday, adding that mandatory shots would be "going too far".

Bach, who is in Tokyo to bolster confidence in the pandemic-postponed event, said taking a vaccine would be a "free decision" for athletes and others involved in the Games.

"There are too many issues to consider. This is a question of private health," the International Olympic Committee president said, during a tour of the Olympic Village.

"It is a question also of (the) health conditions of each and every person. It's a question of availability." However, the IOC will "appeal" to athletes and others to be vaccinated, Bach added, calling it a "sign of respect" for other competitors and the Japanese hosts.

Tokyo 2020 was put back by a year to start next July because of the coronavirus, becoming the first Olympics to be rescheduled in peacetime.

Bach and Japanese organisers have sounded a confident note that the event will go ahead -- buoyed by recent positive vaccine trials and a successful international gymnastics event in Tokyo this month.

Bach said the organising committee would take "all the necessary precautionary measures, so that athletes can relax and feel safe".

On Monday, he said the IOC would look to help athletes secure shots if they are available and approved.

Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said Tuesday the IOC had reassured him "they have moved to secure vaccines for all athletes and officials who would be attending from around the world".

"So our expectation is that there will be vaccines for all athletes from all nations and all officials from all nations, and they'll be well and truly ready long in advance of the Olympic Games."hih-sah/kaf/th

Related Topics

World Tokyo July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

29 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

29 minutes ago

'South Punjab women can play effective role in eco ..

30 minutes ago

Wildlife conservation cornerstone of PTI Govt. pol ..

30 minutes ago

Brutality in Belarus Protests Is Unacceptable, But ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.