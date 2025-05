Olympian Arshad Nadeem honored with best Asian athlete award

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem was honored by the Asian Athletics Federation as the best Asian athlete

Arshad Nadeem was given this award after the Asian Athletics Federation meeting in Korea.

Chairman South Asian Athletics Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi was present at the meeting. President Athletics Federation of Pakistan Brigadier (retd) Wajahat Hussain Sahi, Secretary Colonel (retd) Shahjahan and Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Iqbal Butt were also present.