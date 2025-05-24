Saeed, Ammad, Anas, Abdullah Move In PSA Satellite Squash Tournament Semis
Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Saeed Abdul, Muhammad Ammad, Anas Ali Shah Bukhari and Abdullah Nawaz moved in the semifinals of 1st Jansher Khan PSA Satellite Squash Tournament here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday.
The tournament has a draw of 32 players.
In the quarterfinals, Saeed Abdul beat Huraira Khan 11-2, 11-8, 11-2 in 20 Minutes, Muhammad Ammad beat Abdul Basit Khan 11-5, 11-1, 11-7 in 16 Minutes, Anas Ali Shah Bukhari beat Sadam Ul Haq 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 15-13 in 51 Minutes and Abdullah Nawaz beat Khaqan Malik 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 in 16 Minutes.
The semifinals will be played on Sunday. In the 1st semifinal, Saeed Abdul will play Muhammad Ammad while Anas Ali Bukhari will face Abdullah Nawaz in the 2nd semifinal.
