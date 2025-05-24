All eyes on Fakhar, Hasan as Lahore meet Quetta in PSL X final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman and Quetta Gladiators’ Hasan Nawaz will be the batters to watch as the two teams meet in the much-anticipated final of the PSL X to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday (tomorrow) night.

Swashbuckling Fakhar Zaman is the second highest run-getter of the PSL X with 428 runs and he is only behind Sahibzada Farhan (449) of Islamabad United. Fakhar Zaman can make the top spot his own if he scores 22 runs in the final against Gladiators as Farhan is out of contention after his team was forced out of the PSL by Lahore Qalandars the other night. Fakhar has hit four half-centuries with the highest score of 76 in 12 outings for his team. He boasts of a batting average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 154.51. Fakhar has hit 44 boundaries and 24 6s (the number is only matched by Hasan Nawaz of QG) in the PSL X so far.

As an opening batter, Fakhar Zaman is vital to the team’s performance with the bat and if he bat speaks on the night, it could bring any opposition to the knees. The in-form Fakhar Zaman’s performance with the bat will be crucial to the fortune of Lahore Qalandars who will be vying for their thirds PSL trophy in the last four years.

Momentum is with Lahore Qalandars as they have won three back-to-back matches and one more good performance will make them champions again.

The top-order basher Hasan Nawaz is the other batter to watch in the final of the PSL X. Hasan is the seventh highest run-scorer in the tournament with 323 runs from 11 matches. Hasan has hit two half-centuries and an unbeaten 100 with a batting average of 53.

83 and a strike rate of 159.11. His strike rate is only second to the team-mate Rilee Rossouw (177.30) and Finn Allen (177.87). Hasan has hit 12 boundaries and 24 6s so far and is capable of taking the game away from the opposition single-handedly.

Another fiery knock like he played against Islamabad United on May 7, could change complexion of the game and bulldoze any opposition. Hasan Nawaz will be vital to the second PSL trophy for the Quetta Gladiators.

Among the bowlers, performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir will be watched closely. Shaheen Shah Afridi is the third highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 12 matches in the PSL X behind Hasan Ali and Abbas Afridi of Karachi Kings. If he repeats the bowling performance which he presented against Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2, he could easilu become the top wicket-taker of PSL X. He is being followed by Abrar Ahmed of Quetta who has 16 wickets from 11 matches with best bowling figures of 4-42. Faheem Ashraf may also challenge Afridi on the top wicket-takers list as he has also bagged 16 11 outings. Faheem Ashraf has the best bowling figures of 5-33.

Mohammad Amir’s experience makes him the top bowler to watch. With an economy of 7.41 and average of 16.16, he will vital to the title contention of Quetta Gladiators. He has 12 wickets from 8 matches and his spells in the beginning and middle of the innings will be of paramount importance for the Gladiators.

With the top athletes yearning to perform on the big stage of PSL X, a mouth-watering contest awaits the cricket fans at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.