Sports Trials Start Under CM Punjab Summer Games 2025
Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The District Sports Department has commenced sports trials of various games for the tehsil and district level under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Summer Games 2025.
A spokesman for the sports department said here on Sunday that open trials for Kabaddi (boys) were arranged at Malik Pur Kabaddi Stadium today (May 25) while its next sessions are scheduled for May 26 at Jinnah cricket Stadium Jaranwala and May 27 at Government Elementary school Kabaddi Chowk Samundri. These trials are open for boys of all ages.
For the Under-21 category, district level trials of badminton (Boys & Girls) will be held on May 28 at Samanabad Sports Complex followed by the trials of volleyball (Boys) on May 29 at Prototype Gymnasium Tandlianwala.
Meanwhile, hockey trials (boys & girls) were planned for May 30 at Hockey Stadium Madina Town Faisalabad, he said, adding that these trials are part of the inter-tehsil and inter-district level competitions which would help to scout young talent and prepare teams to represent Faisalabad at the provincial level in the prestigious CM Punjab Summer Games.
He said that these trials would provide an opportunity to young players to showcase their skills in addition to potentially leading to recognition and further advancement in professional sports.
Athletes interested in participating in any of these trials are encouraged to contact the organizing body at 0300-7674197 for further details and registration, he added.
