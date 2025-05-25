Ammad, Anas Move In PSA Satellite Squash Tournament Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Muhammad Ammad and Anas Ali Shah moved in the final of the 1st Jansher Khan PSA Satellite Squash Tournament here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Sunday.
The tournament has a draw of 32 players.
In the 1st semifinal, Muhammad Ammad beat Saeed Abdul 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6) in 46 Minutes while Anas Ali Shah defeated Abdullah Nawaz 3-2 (12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4) in 63 Minutes in the 2nd semifinal.
The final will be played between Muhammad Ammad and Anas Ali Bukhari on Monday.
