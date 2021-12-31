UrduPoint.com

Osimhen Forced To Sit Out Africa Cup Of Nations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2021 | 08:21 PM

Osimhen forced to sit out Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria have been forced to make four late changes to their final Africa Cup of Nations squad with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Watford winger Emmanuel Dennis missing it

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Nigeria have been forced to make four late changes to their final Africa Cup of Nations squad with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Watford winger Emmanuel Dennis missing it.

Defender Shehu Abdullahi and Leon Balogun are the other two players who will sit out the biennial African football showpiece being hosted by Cameroon and which runs from January 9 to February 6.

Osimhen has been ruled out after he contracted Coronavirus and has yet to fully recover from facial fractures that required surgery, while Watford will not release Dennis after they received his invitation for the tournament too late.

Osimhen and Dennis have been replaced by Henry Onyekuru of Olympiakos and Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka respectively.

Venezia's Tyrone Ebuehi and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi -- who plays for second tier English side West Brom -- come in for Abdullahi and Balogun.

Revised squad: Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia/CYP), John Noble (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam/NED) Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC/TUR), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes/SPA), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), William Ekong (Watford/ENG), Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC/ITA), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07/GER), Tyrone Ebuehi (Venezia FC/ITA), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto/POR), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates/RSA)Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford/ENG), Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers/SCO), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow/RUS), Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca/SPA)Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk/TUR), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC/SPA), Henry Onyekuru (Olympiakos FC/GRE), Moses Simon (FC Nantes/FRA), Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria/SPA), Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin/GER), Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh/KSA), Alex Iwobi (Everton/ENG), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague/CZE)

Related Topics

Africa Football Prague Leon Leicester Orlando Cameroon Nigeria January February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of fune ..

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

1 minute ago
 Pandemic spirals, but deaths drop

Pandemic spirals, but deaths drop

3 minutes ago
 Philippines tightens quarantine rules in capital o ..

Philippines tightens quarantine rules in capital over Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go a ..

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite virus cases

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for accelerating wo ..

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for accelerating work on digital Girdawari

3 minutes ago
 Birthday of female elephant celebrated at Karachi ..

Birthday of female elephant celebrated at Karachi zoo

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.