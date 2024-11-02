Pak Shaheen Club Qualifies For Q Final
Muhammad Rameez Published November 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Interesting matches in Salem Farani Memorial Football Tournament are continued at the Municipal Stadium. In a qualifying round match on Saturday, Pak Shaheen Club defeated Regal Club with 3-1 goals.
According to the details, in a first pre-quarter final match of the tournament was played, both the teams initially tried to maintain their ball possession at the start of the first half. Pak Shaheen Club showing better game plan took a 2-0 lead. In the second half, both teams scored one goal, thus Pak Shaheen Club won the match by three goals to one and qualified for the quarter finals. Faisal scored two goals for the winning team.
The tournament is being organized by the District Football Association, Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes2 hours ago
-
Punjab Colleges win intercollegiate Volleyball Championship3 hours ago
-
Najmul to lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan after South Africa mauling16 hours ago
-
Conquerors, Strikers qualify for women's U19 final17 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB felicitates Pak team for victory against India in Hong Kong 6s17 hours ago
-
Over 800 players compete in Multan as 'Khailta Punjab' games begin17 hours ago
-
Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium21 hours ago
-
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test21 hours ago
-
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test21 hours ago
-
ATP members meet to discuss stories21 hours ago
-
PFF NC announces completion of Stephen Constantine’s contract21 hours ago
-
Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Awais and Shahid21 hours ago