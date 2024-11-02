Pak Shaheen Club qualifies for Q Final

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Interesting matches in Salem Farani Memorial Football Tournament are continued at the Municipal Stadium. In a qualifying round match on Saturday, Pak Shaheen Club defeated Regal Club with 3-1 goals.

According to the details, in a first pre-quarter final match of the tournament was played, both the teams initially tried to maintain their ball possession at the start of the first half. Pak Shaheen Club showing better game plan took a 2-0 lead. In the second half, both teams scored one goal, thus Pak Shaheen Club won the match by three goals to one and qualified for the quarter finals. Faisal scored two goals for the winning team.

The tournament is being organized by the District Football Association, Rawalpindi.