Pak Padel Team Set To Compete In FIP Jr World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Junior Padel team has departed for Spain to participate in the FIP Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled from September 26 to October 5.
The 10-member squad, led by Mir Saqib, will compete in three age categories: Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18, said a press release.
Team Lineup- Under-14: Azhar Ahmed Allawala, Ansarullah Shakir, Muhammad Bin Haris, and Rayyan Faizan; Under-16: Mueez Allawala and Asher Usman; Under-18: Ayaan Saeed, Muhammad Omer Qamar, Mir Saqib (Captain), and Samir Zaman.
Before the main tournament, Pakistan will participate in the qualifying rounds from September 26 to 28. The team is grouped with seven other teams from the Asia and Africa regions, including Egypt, UAE, Senegal, Qatar, Japan, Iran, and Lebanon.
The top teams from each group will advance to the final, with the winner securing a spot in the main draw.
The FIP Junior World Cup 2025 will feature teams from 36 countries, making it a record-breaking edition. The tournament will be held across three venues in Reus, Spain, with the final phase kicking off on September 29.
The event is organized by the International Padel Federation (FIP) in collaboration with Premier Padel Spain.
The Pakistan Padel Federation has hired Spanish coach Javier Navas Mendez to guide the team during the tournament. He will join the team in Spain and later visit Pakistan in October to provide further training and support.
APP/vad-msr
