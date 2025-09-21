Nigeria wins Football Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Royal Thai Consulate General in Karachi, in collaboration with Greenwich University, successfully organized Karachi’s International Student Friendly Six-a-Side Football Tournament 2025.

The event was supported by the Thai Students Association in Karachi (TSAK), the Pak-Thai Friendship Association & business Forum, and the Thai Airways. It brought together student teams from Thailand, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Nigeria, with players showcasing not only their sporting talent but also the spirit of friendship and cultural exchange.

The matches were kicked off by Surashete Boontinand, Consul General of Thailand in Karachi, who remarked:

“This tournament, jointly organized by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi and Greenwich University, is a testament to our shared belief in the power of sport to transcend borders.

Events like this strengthen Thailand - Pakistan relations while inspiring the younger generation to carry forward the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.”

After an exciting series of matches, Team Nigeria emerged as champions, while Team Indonesia claimed the position of first runner-up. Team Thailand B secured second runner-up, and the Fair Play Trophy was awarded to Greenwich University Red.