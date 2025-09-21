Open Menu

Nigeria Wins Football Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published September 21, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Nigeria wins Football Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Royal Thai Consulate General in Karachi, in collaboration with Greenwich University, successfully organized Karachi’s International Student Friendly Six-a-Side Football Tournament 2025.

The event was supported by the Thai Students Association in Karachi (TSAK), the Pak-Thai Friendship Association & business Forum, and the Thai Airways. It brought together student teams from Thailand, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Nigeria, with players showcasing not only their sporting talent but also the spirit of friendship and cultural exchange.

The matches were kicked off by Surashete Boontinand, Consul General of Thailand in Karachi, who remarked:

“This tournament, jointly organized by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi and Greenwich University, is a testament to our shared belief in the power of sport to transcend borders.

Events like this strengthen Thailand - Pakistan relations while inspiring the younger generation to carry forward the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.”

After an exciting series of matches, Team Nigeria emerged as champions, while Team Indonesia claimed the position of first runner-up. Team Thailand B secured second runner-up, and the Fair Play Trophy was awarded to Greenwich University Red.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

3 hours ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

3 hours ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

4 hours ago
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

4 hours ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

4 hours ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports