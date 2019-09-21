Pakistan names 16 members squad for ODI series against Lanka

Pakistan named 16 member squad for one day international series against Sri Lanka to be held later this month in Karachi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan named 16 member squad for one day international series against Sri Lanka to be held later this month in Karachi.

Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Hasnain have earned recalls in a 16-member squad named for three one day international series against Sri Lanka.

Pacer Hasan Ali was not considered owing a back spasm and will undergo rehab at the National cricket academy, said Pakistan men team head coach and chief selector, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq here on Saturday at a news conference at the Gadaffi stadium.

The ODI series will be played at Karachi from September 27 to October 2 followed by three match T20 series for which the team will b named later.

ODI Squad (in alphabetical order, domestic teams in brackets): Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain) (Sindh), Babar Azam (vice-captain) (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Sindh), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imad Wasim (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Amir (Northern), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shadab Khan (Northern), Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Wahab Riaz (Southern Punjab) Series schedule: Sep 27 - 1st ODI, National Stadium, Sep 29 - 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Oct 2 - 3rd ODI, National Stadium,Oct 5 - 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Oct 7- 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium,Oct 9- 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium.

"It is the most balanced squad picked from the best available lot of talented players and we have given recalls to certain players in order to give them a chance to prove their potential in the one day matches", said Misbah.

The squad for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore will be announced during the one-day series and till that time the other players in the probables camp will continue to train at the NCA, he said.

Misbah-ul-Haq: "Before finalizing the squad we took into consideration the standing of every player and after thorough discussions with the members of the selection committee and meticulous planning, I feel we have put together the best possible squad".

"These are the only 50-over matches we have this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realised there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents in cricket",he asserted.

He said the coming ODI series against Lanka is very important to enhance the confidence of the team and a way forward to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

"But, a season-opening series is crucial for setting the tone. It is extremely important that we produce solid performances and have favourable results. It will build the confidence of our players and help in carrying the momentum Down Under", said the chief selector.

Misbah justified the recalls saying."The five boys, who have been recalled, were straightforward selections. Iftikhar Ahmed is a batsman who can also bowl off-spin, providing the captain with necessary bowling depth as Sri Lanka boasts a few left-handers in their ranks. Mohammad Nawaz has been performing well in domestic matches. Despite their strong performances, Moahmmad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali were unlucky to miss out the World Cup squad".

He said this is, however, a perfect opportunity for these players to prove their mettle in international cricket and cement their place in the one-day side by displaying their best in their respective departments of the game.

"I think it is way forward for them to look ahead with hope and confidence and if they perform to their potential and best of ability they can help the team to achieve desired goals and I am confident they are eager to live up to the expectations", said the chief selector.

He said Pakistan was deprived of international cricket in past many months and the visit of the Lankan team will help in complete resumption of international in Pakistan in due course of time.

To a question he was confident that full house will watch the ODI and T20 series as international cricket activity returns to country after a long gap.

" Obviously the team players will be more eager to showcase their talent at home grounds and in front of home crowd and playing at home and putting up good performance always memorable for players",he said.