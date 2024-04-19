Pakistan, New Zealand Teams Not To Train On Friday
Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and New Zealand would not take part in any practice and training sessions on Friday at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Pakistan team had already announced on Thursday that they would rest on Friday while the Blackcaps cancelled their training due to rain.
The Pindi Stadium will host two matches on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will stage remaining two matches on Thursday and Saturday next week.
This would be the third five-match series between both sides inside a 12-month period.
Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.
Squads- Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, James Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.
