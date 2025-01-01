Open Menu

Pakistan, South Africa To Play Second Test Match On Friday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:58 PM

South Africa also qualify for final of ICC World Test Championship scheduled next year at Lord’s

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2025) Pakistan will face South Africa in the second test match in the two-match series in Cape Town on Friday.

The match will start at 1:30 PM.

Earlier, an unbeaten 51-run partnership between Kagiso Rabada (31 not out, 26b, 5x4s) and Marco Jansen (16 not out, 24b, 3x4s) steered South Africa to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

After win, South Africa also qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship scheduled next year at the Lord’s.

Resuming their second innings on 27 for three with still 121 runs to win, South Africa were at the verge of defeat when Mohammad Abbas, staging a comeback in the team after three years, struck twice in the 32nd over with the hosts still requiring 49 runs to win.

Abbas finished with six for 54 in the second innings, while Khurram Shahzad and Naseem Shah snapped a wicket each.

Scores in brief:

South Africa beat Pakistan by two wickets

Pakistan 211 all out, 57.3 overs (Kamran Ghulam 54, Aamir Jamal 28, Mohammad Rizwan 27; Dane Peterson 5-61, Corbin Bosch 4-63) and 237 all out, 59.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 84, Babar Azam 50, Shan Masood 28, Saim Ayub 27; Marco Jansen 6-52, Kagiso Rabada 2-68)

South Africa 301 all out, 73.4 overs (Aiden Markram 89, Corbin Bosch 81 not out, Temba Bavuma 31, David Bedingham 30; Khurram Shahzad 3-75, Naseem Shah 3-92, Aamir Jamal 2-36) and 150-8, 39.3 overs (Temba Bavuma 40, Aiden Markram 37, Kagiso Rabada 31 not out; Mohammad Abbas 6-54)

