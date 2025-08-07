Pak cueist Asif to feature in World Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) on Thursday said that Ace Snooker Player Muhammad Asif has qualified for participation in the World Games 2025 at Chengdu, China.

Asif who won the recent IBSF World Men Snooker Championship 2024, in Doha, Qatar will depart for Chengdu, China on Thursday from Karachi.

The World Games 2025 in China is being hosted by the World Confederation of Billiards Sports.

The PBSA in a statement issued here said, "We are grateful to the Managing Committee of the World Confederation of Billiards sports and the Consulate of People’s Republic of China to facilitate Asif’s visa in a very short span of time."