Pakistan women beat Bangladesh in first T20 international

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan cricket team beat the visiting Bangladesh women team by 14 runs in the first T20 International of three-match T20I series here at the historical Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing their first-ever international match at the home of Pakistan cricket, Pakistan elected to bat after winning the toss. Captain Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail crafted a gutsy 60-run partnership for the third-wicket after Pakistan had lost both openers inside three overs with just 15 runs on board.

Bismah cracked 34 runs from 29 balls, hitting six fours, to be the top-scorer from her side, while Omaima scored a 36-ball 33 with four fours. Batting at six, Iram Javed struck two sixes and a four for her 21 runs from 17 balls. That Pakistan women were able to set a 127-run target for the tourists was due to Sidra Nawaz's four fours from her five-ball stay at the crease. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 16.

For Bangladesh, right-arm pacer Jahanara Alam picked up four wickets for 17 runs in her four overs. Bangladesh struggled from the onset of their run-chase. Their openers Shamima Sultana and Ayesha Rahman were back in the pavilion in 2.2 overs as the scoreboard read six for two.

A 30-ball 50 � studded with six fours and two sixes � by Rumana Ahmed kept Bangladesh alive in the run-chase as the 28-year-old all-rounder batted till the last over. She failed to receive the desired support from the other end with the wickets tumbling at regular intervals. The next best score in the run-chase was from Nigar Sultana, who scored 17 from 30.

Marking her return to the national side, Anam Amin picked up two wickets for 13 runs in four overs, while all other bowlers picked up a wicket each. Bismah, for her 34 with the bat and one for 26 with the ball, bagged the man-of-the-match award. The second T20I will be held on Monday at the same venue and is scheduled to begin at 1000.

PAKISTAN WOMEN: Sidra Ameen b Jahanara Alam 4 Javeria Khan c Lata b Jahanara Alam 5 Bismah Maroof b Lata Mondal 34 Umaima Sohail c Panna b Rumana Ahmed 33 Aliya Riaz c Fargana b Panna Ghosh 7 Iram Javed b Jahanara Alam 21 Kainat Imtiaz b Jahanara Alam 2 Diana Baig not out 2 Sidra Nawaz not out 16 EXTRAS: 2 (w 2) TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 126 FOW: 1-4, 2-15, 3-75, 4-79, 5-97, 6-108, 7-109.

BOWLING: Jahanara Alam 4-0-17-4, Panna Ghosh 4-0-24-1, Lata Mondal 3-0-19-1, Khadija Tul Kubra 2-0-13-0, Salma Khatun 3-0-39-0, Rumana Ahmed 4-0-14-1.

BANGLADESH WOMEN: Shamima Sultana st Sidra b Anam Amin 4 Ayasha Rahman b Diana Baig 1 Sanjida islam c Javeria b Sadia Iqbal 14 Nigar Sultana c Iram b Kainat Imtiaz 17 Rumana Ahmed b Aliya Riaz 50 Fargana Hoque st Sidra b Bismah Maroof 9 Jahanara Alam b Anam Amin 0 Salma Khatun not out 4 Lata Mondal not out 1 EXTRAS: (lb 6, w 6) 12 TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 112 FOW: 1-6, 2-6, 3-40, 4-47, 5-83, 6-84, 7-110.

BOWLING: Diana Baig 3-0-22-1, Anam Amin 4-0-13-2, Aliya Riaz 4-0-12-1, Sadia Iqbal 4-0-16-1, Kainat Imtiaz 3-0-17-1, Bismah Maroof 2-0-26-1.

TOSS: Pakistan Women UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob, Tariq Rasheed.