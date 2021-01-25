UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Victory To Depend On Wickets Prepared: Shoaib Akthar

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Former pacer Shoaib Akthar believes that Pakistan team's win against South Africa in the two-match Test series beginning Tuesday, would depend on the kind of wickets the hosts prepare for the games.

"South Africa is touring Pakistan after 14 years which is great news for the whole nation. I think Pakistan's chances of winning the series will depend on what kinds of pitches are prepared and the team combinations," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

However the Rawalpindi Express hoped that Pakistan doesn't make flat wickets. "I hope Pakistan doesn't make flat wickets as this would result in 500-plus runs total and drawn matches, which we don't want to see," he said.

Akhtar, who bagged 178 wickets in 46 Tests, feels that the spinners can prove vital in the series.

"We can put in two three spinners as they will prove beneficial against the South African team, but this is what the head coach Misbah ul Haq and team management has to decide. It will a very crucial series for the team management. You will have to see how you can take the home advantage," he said and added that the toss will also be very important.

Akhtar, who grabbed 247 wickets in 163 ODIs, said his best wishes were with the Pakistan team to win the series. "South Africa is a strong team. We need to catch them with spinners. If flat wickets are made then the Tests will head to draws," he said.

The first of the two-match series would take place at the National Stadium, Karachi from Tuesday.

