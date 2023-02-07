UrduPoint.com

Paris Mayor Against Russian Athletes At 2024 Olympics 'while War Goes On': Office

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is opposed to Russian competitors at the 2024 Olympics "while the war continues" in Ukraine, her office said on Tuesday

It represents a change in position by Hidalgo, who said last month she believed Russians could take part "under a neutral flag" to avoid "depriving athletes of competition".

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics.

Ukraine responded to that announcement by saying it would consider boycotting the Games.

Poland's sports minister said last week as many as 40 countries could refuse to take part in Paris if Russia and its ally Belarus were allowed to compete.

The IOC, and not the organisers nor the French authorities, will ultimately decide who competes in the Olympics.

