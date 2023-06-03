(@Abdulla99267510)

Tensions between the PCB and SLC escalated when the latter stated their preference to host the Asian tournament instead of adopting Najam Sethi's proposed 'Hybrid Model'.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday expressed its dissatisfaction with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for expressing interest in hosting the entire Asia Cup 2023.

Consequently, the PCB rejected SLC's proposal for an ODI series in Sri Lanka.

This model suggested holding four matches in Pakistan initially and then moving the second phase to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A report by Press Trust of India (PTI) indicates that the strained relationship between the two boards led to the PCB rejecting Sri Lanka's proposal for ODI matches alongside their scheduled two-Test series in July, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

According to a PCB source quoted by PTI, "It is a clear indication that the PCB is not happy with the Sri Lankan board stepping in to offer to host the Asia Cup in September when it is Pakistan's turn to host the regional event at home.

Initially, the PCB had shown openness to the proposal but later changed its stance. Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, expressed disappointment with the reactions from the Bangladesh and Afghanistan boards as well. They did not support his hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup 2023.

The report also mentioned that Sethi had expected Sri Lanka, a country with a historically cordial relationship with Pakistan, along with Bangladesh and Afghanistan, to use their influence to persuade other members of the Asian Cricket Council, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to consider playing three to four matches in Pakistan before shifting the tournament elsewhere.

The source added, “Sethi expected Sri Lanka, with whom Pakistan has long had friendly relations, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to convince the BCCI and other Asian Cricket Council board members to go with the proposal put by Sethi and at least play three to four games in Pakistan of the Asia Cup before moving the tournament elsewhere,”.