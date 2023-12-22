Peshawar Zone wins Throw Ball, Basketball titles in HED Inter-Zonal Women Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) After winning the trophy of the Tchoukball, Peshawar Zone claimed the titles of the of Trow Ball and Basketball in the Higher education Department Inter-Zonal Women Games which concluded here at the sports Complex of the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar on Friday.

Peshawar Zone (Frontier College for Women) claimed the trophy after defeating Hazara in the final of the Tchoukball Girls Championship played. Miss Rahim Bibi, a former Director Sports Frontier College for Women and Ex-Pakistan cricket Board Coordinator, was the chief guest on this occasion.

Before the start of the matches the players were introduced to her. Assistant Professor Abdur Rashid Anwar, Organizing Secretary Games Miss Rahim Bibi, Uzma Qadar, Lecturer HPE Yakha Ghund, Shumaila Begum of HEP Governor Girls Degree College Jamrud, Sadia Gul of HPE Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi, Assistant Professor Miss Huma Tariq, former Director Sports PSB Coaching Center, officials, players and spectators were also present.

In the Throw Ball final Peshawar (Frontier College for Women) players played well and the players including Nagin, Afreen, Humaria, Farha Aysha, Iqra, Sidra, Maria played well against a strong Peshawar-B (Girls College Bacha Khan) team comprising Farishta, Saba, Sabreen, Maira and Ishrat.

Both the teams stretched to five sets and some fine and strong resistance were witnessed against each other for a single point, the score was 21-25, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-17. It was all Peshawar zone affairs as both Peshawar-A and Peshawar-B played well and reached the final after securing victories against Mardan and Kohat in the semi-finals.

It was the third position match in which Mardan recorded victory against Kohat in another tough battle, the score was 25-21, 22-25, 25-23 and 27-25. Mardan have faced tough resistance against very good Kohat team comprising Aleesha, Sabhana, Arwa Mir, Irish and Tania.

In the Basketball event Peshawar (team of Govt Degree College for Women Nowshera) defeated Mardan Zone (team of Post Graduate College for Women Mardan) in a thrilling 42-41 battle. Both Peshawar and Mardan teams gave each other a tough fight and the final match provided great thrill for the sitting spectators.

Earlier, in the semi-final Peshawar handed a shocking defeat to defending champion Hazara in a thrilling battle, the score was 33-31. Both Peshawar and Hazara gave each other a tough fight and at the end Peshawar recorded victory. In the second semi-final Mardan defeated the Swat team by 37-31. The Mardan girls played well and defeated Swat after a hotly contested encounter.

At the end, the chief guest Miss Raham Bibi, Organizing Secretary Najma Qazi gave away trophies to the winners, runners-up and third position holders. The Women Kabaddi, Hockey, Football and Athletic events part of the HED Games would be organized in the month of January next year along with a grand presentation ceremony, Deputy Director Sports Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain told media men. He said the football, hockey and Kabaddi events would be organized in Peshawar Zone while the Athletic Meet would be organized in Kohat Sports Complex.