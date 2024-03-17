Open Menu

PFF Names Squad For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PFF names squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Sunday named the final squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Jordan, scheduled to be held here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on March 21.

The squad would then head to Jordan for an away game on March 26. The week-long camp scheduled for Lahore has now been relocated to Islamabad.

Pakistan Squad includes- Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Hassan Ali; Defenders: Easah Suliman (D), Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mamoon Musa, Haseeb Khan, Mohammad Saddam, Mohammad Sohail, Omer Rao, Mohammad Fazal (D) and Mohammad Adeel; Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Harun Hamid (D), Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Shayek Dost and Abdul Samad (D); Forwards: FareedUllah, Waleed Khan, Imran Kayani (D) and Adeel Younis

The Diaspora (D) players will join the squad on Monday.

