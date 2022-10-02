UrduPoint.com

'Phenomenal' Arsenal Sink Spurs To Prove Title Credentials

Muhammad Rameez Published October 02, 2022 | 12:28 AM

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal proved their credentials as genuine Premier League title contenders with an impressive 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal proved their credentials as genuine Premier League title contenders with an impressive 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby.

Arteta's side made it seven wins from eight league games this season as they moved four points clear at the top of the table.

The 192nd meeting between these bitter rivals from opposite ends of the Seven Sisters Road was a typically frenetic occasion from the moment Thomas Partey put Arsenal ahead early in the first half.

Harry Kane equalised with a penalty but third-placed Tottenham imploded after the interval as Hugo Lloris's mistake allowed Gabriel Jesus to restore Arsenal's lead.

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal was sent off for an ugly foul on Gabriel Martinelli before Granit Xhaka's goal ensured Arsenal would avenge the 3-0 defeat against their hated neighbours last season that cost them a Champions League place.

"They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game," Arteta said.

"We were free, courageous and brave. This is what we demand from the players.

" Ending Tottenham's 13-match unbeaten run in the league was a significant statement of intent from Arsenal.

Arsenal have now lost just once in 30 home league games against Tottenham, yet there was far more than local bragging rights at stake for the Gunners.

Their only previous match against a top-four rival this season ended in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United, but this dynamic performance showed they must be taken seriously in the title race.

"It gives us a lot of encouragement and confidence to believe that we can win at this level," Arteta said.

"This is a sign that we are going in the right direction. We need to maintain that now and go for it." Next Sunday's showdown with Liverpool will be another test for Arsenal, but while champions Manchester City remain the title favourites, Arteta's team are emerging as a force to be reckoned with.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte added: "We made big mistakes in the last pass and with easy passes.

"We had many chances to score but it was a different game after the red card."With Tottenham sitting too deep in a desperate bid to soak up Arsenal's pressure, the Gunners took the lead in stunning style after 20 minutes.

Related Topics

Road Derby London Liverpool Lead Manchester United Sunday From Top Race Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

2 minutes ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

4 minutes ago
 AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in ..

AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in first quarter of FY 2022-23: A ..

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.