PM Imran to participate in parliamentary cricket world cup as honorary member

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) A 26-member Pakistani team has been announced for inter-parliamentary cricket world cup to be played in London.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification of Participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup.

According to the notification, Parliamentary secretary Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi will lead the team as captain while MNA Ali Zahid will be the vice captain. MNA Ameer Sultan has been made the wicket keeper.

Not only that, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be the honorary members of the team.

Besides the team, “the Honorable Prime Minister and the Honorable Speaker National Assembly are also Honorary Members of the Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket Team,” the notification read.

The ruling and opposition members of the National Assembly will play for Pakistan in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket Tournament scheduled in the United Kingdom from July 8 to 15.

The Parliamentarians from 8 countries (of teams taking part in the World Cup) will play the Cricket Tournament to be held alongside the ICC Cricket World Cup, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

To ensure participation of a well–prepared team, the NA Speaker has involved Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) for training the parliamentarians.

He has appointed Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, MNA as Convener of the Parliamentary cricket team of Pakistan who carries a cricketing experience both at university and district levels.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has nominated the former test cricketer Mudassar Nazar, Director (academy) in the PCB as the focal point for preparing the Parliamentary Cricket Team.

The 47 young Members of the National Assembly will join their Initial Assessment and Training Camp to be set in the Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad from April 16, 2019 for one week.

Thereafter, the parliamentarians will play friendly matches among them till the end of April 2019 so that a befitting team could be selected to take part in the exciting and first–of–its–kind tournament.

The PCB has finalized the schedule of the parliamentarians’ initial assessment and training camp under the supervision of its coaches.