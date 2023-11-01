Open Menu

PM Youth Talent Hunt Men Badminton Championship Begins In Charsadda

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Men Badminton Championship opened in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was held at the Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex and was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Swabi Professor Dr. Nasir Jamal, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Miss Alveena Faiz, Chief Referee Pakistan Badminton Federation Muhammad Amjad Khan, international coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, District Sports Officer Charsadda Muhammad Imran, Organizing Secretary and former international gold medalist of the South Asian Games in Javelin throw Iltaf Hussain, players from all five Regions host Peshawar, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, and Hazara, officials and small number of spectators.

In his opening address, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood appreciated the players of badminton, squash, wrestling, boxing, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, football, swimming, cricket, judo, and taekwondo for their performance at the national and international levels.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has international standard playing facilities but that the players need to work harder to reach the international level.

Vice Chancellor University of Swabi Professor Dr. Nasir Jamal lauded the Higher education Commission for reposing confidence in University of Swabi and granting them the opportunity to organize the Men Badminton Provincial League. He said that a team from the Provincial League would be selected to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National League.

On the first day of the tournament, Peshawar defeated Swat 3-2, Mardan defeated Hazara 3-0, and Bannu defeated Hazara 3-0.

