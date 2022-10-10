UrduPoint.com

PNF Girls Netball Cup From Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :PNF Girls Netball Cup will kick off from Tuesday at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain all arrangements for the championship have been finalised in the Organizing Committee meeting.

"As many as 36 teams will take part in the Championship and U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and University level competitions will be held during the event," he said.

He said the final matches of the championship would be played on October 14 followed the concluding ceremony in which trophies and certificates will be delivered to the winning teams.

The Championship would be played under the supervision of Pakistan Netball Federation and in collaboration with sports and Youth Affairs Department, Sindh and Pakistan Sports board.

