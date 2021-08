Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

Camps to run in Abbottabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Quetta

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) Pre-season training and preparation camp involving performers from the recently-concluded CCA two-day tournaments 2021-22 commenced at six venues of the country on Thursday, 26 August. Also attending the camps are some of leading performers from the 2020-21 season.

The camps will run until 30 August, following which the selectors will finalise their squads for the 15-match Cricket Associations T20, which will be held from 15-22 September, and the National T20, which will be staged from 25 September-13 October.

While the camps will provide the cricketers with another opportunity to impress their coaches and get in the reckoning for the season ahead, it will be a chance for the coaches to look at the larger pool of players that will assist them in their strategies, including team selections.

Along with these players, those cricketers, who have been in contention and have remained part of the Cricket Association squads in the previous seasons, have also been invited for the camps.

The Cricket Association camps have commenced at the following centres:

Balochistan – Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta

Central Punjab – LCCA Ground, Lahore

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Northern – Northern’s Home of Cricket, Islamabad

Sindh – Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi

Southern Punjab – Multan Cricket Stadium

The following players will attend the CA pre-season training and preparation camps:

Balochistan Cricket Association

Players invited from the previous season - Abdul Nasir, Adnan Akmal, Akhtar Shah, Ali Rafiq, Atif Jabbar, Azeem Dar, Azizullah, Dawood Khan, Hayat Ullah, Israr Ahmed, Mohammad, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Talha, Nazar Hussain, Rameez Raja jnr, Salahuddin, Shehzad Tareen, Taimur Khan, Usama Mir, Zainullah

Players invited from the CCA Tournament - Abdul Hanan, Abdul Mutalib, Abdul Nasir, Abid Ali Mengal, Adnan Iqbal, Aftab Ahmad, Aqib Junaid, Bakhtiar Ahmed Shah, Dawood Khan, Ehsan Ullah, Elahi Bux, Fahad Hussain, Faheem Younis, Hidayatullah, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Javed, Muhammad Ibrahim Snr, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shahid, Najeeb Ullah, Nasir Ali, Nasir Khan, Nizam Uddin, Obaid Ullah Jri, Qutub Ud Din, Rasool Bakhsh, Salim Mal, Sana Ullah, Shoaib Ahmed, Syed Ahmed Shah, Syed Zain Ullah, Syed Zainullah, Usama Khalil, Zubair Khan

Central Punjab Cricket Association

Players invited from the previous season - Abubakar Khan, Ali Manzoor, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Fahad Usman, Farhan Khan, Haseeb-ur- Rehman, Mohammad Faiq, Nisar Ahmed, Noman Anwar, Salman Fayyaz, Shahid Nawaz, Zohaib Amanat, Zubair Khan

Players invited from the CCA tournament - Abdul Ghaffar, Ali Hamza Snr, Anas Mehmood, Asad Ali Jnr, Asad Raza, Gohar Hafeez Butt, Haider Ali, Hamza Akbar, Hassan Mehmood, Ihrsan Ali, Jahanazaib Naveed, Kashif Jawed, M Abuzar Ghaffari, M Ahsan, M Tabraz, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Huraira, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Abdul Samad, Muhammad Abubakar, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Jnr, Muhammad Nauman Butt, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Umair Riaz, Muhammad Waheed, Sadaqat Ali, Shahzaib Bhatti, Sharukh Ali, Sohaib Ullah, Usman Khalid, Yawar Bashir, Zeeshan Mushtaq

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association

Players invited from the previous season - Abdul Rauf, Asad Afridi, Gohar Ali, Haris Khan, Khalilullah, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Arif Shah, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Khayyam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Naeem Snr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Mohammad Umar Burki, Nabi Gul, Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan Jnr, Samiullah Jnr, Waqar Ahmad

Players invited from the CCA tournament - Aitizaz Habib Khan, Arslan Sajjad, Asif Ali, Farhan Khan, Fawad Malook, Fazlur Rehman, Haroon Khan, Hasnain Ali Shah, Imtiaz Khan, Junaid Khan Afridi, Jahanzaib Khan, Khayyam Khan, M Amir Azmat, Mahmood, Mamoon Khan, Mashal Khan, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Ibrahim (Kohat), Muhammad Ibrahim (Swabi), Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Wasim Khan, Nizar Ali, Noor Sahib, Sajjad Ali, Saqib Jameel, Sarmad Khattak, Syad Fahad Shah, Waseem Akhtar, Yasir Khan, Zeshan Tahir

Northern Cricket Association

Players invited from the previous season - Amad Butt, Babar Khaliq, Hasan Raza, Mohammad Aamir Shah, Muhammad Ismail Khan, Naveed Malik, Nihal Mansoor, Raja Farhan, Raja Farzan Khan, Raza Hassan , Sadaf Hussain, Shiraz Khan , Syed Tauseeq Shah, Taimur Khan, Umar Waheed, Zaid Alam, Zaman Khan

Players invited from the CCA Tournament - Abdul Rashid Minhas, Abdul Shakoor, Adil Shabbir Mirza, Ajab Khan, Aqib Liaqat, Badr Ud Din, Hamza Arshad, Hamza Majeed, Javed Khan, Kashif Ali, M Hussain, M Rehan Arif, M.

Hammad Khan, M.Jibran, Malik Aswad, Muhammad Aamir, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Faisal, Nadeem Sikander, Naqash Basharat, Naqi Raza, Noman Khalid, Qazi Arbqan, Raheel Wakeel, Rohaan Qadri, Saad Khan, Sarmad Hameed, Shahab Ur Rehman, Shahid Ahmed, Shoiab Amir, Syed Aqib Shah, Talha Qureshi, Tanvir Abbass Shah

Sindh Cricket Association

Players invited from the previous season - Abdullah Mukaddam, Adeel Malik, Amir Ali, Ashar Qureshi, Azizullah, Ghulam Mudassar, Ibtisam Sheikh, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Waqas, Muhammad Makki, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Ruman Raees, Shahzar Muhammad, SM Tahami, Waleed Ahmed

Players from the CCA tournament - Aamir Brohi, Aashir Ahmed Siddiqui, Ahsan Sultan, Ali Shah, Asif Mehmood, Bilal Irshad, Daniyal Hussain Rajput, Hamza Ghanchi, Hassan Mohsin, Imtiaz Leghari, Israr ul Haq, Jahanzaib Sultan, Junaid Ilyas, Kashif Khan, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Asad malik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Shahid Mihrani, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro, Nadir Shah, Rao Sajjid Ali, Raza Mahar, Rehman Ghani, Saddam Hussain, Shahzar Hasan Khan, Syed haider Abbas Zaidi, Usman Khan, Zafar Ali

Southern Punjab Cricket Association

Players invited from the previous season - Ahmar Ashfaq, Asif Fawad, Bilawal Bhatti, Hamza Akbar, Haris Bashir, Haris Javed, Mehboob Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan (Lahore), Mohammad Irfan Jnr (Nankana Sahib), Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Sadaif Mehdi, Yousaf Babar, Zohaib Afridi

Players from the CCA tournament - Abdul Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Hamdani, Afraseem Hussain, Ali Husnain, Ali Majid, Ali Umer, Ammar Ali, Faizan Zafar, Farhan Sarfaraz, Humayun Altaf, Jahanzaib Khan, Jawad Hussain, Kaleem Ullah, Khubaib Ahmad, M. Sharoon Siraj, Mansoor Ali, Moin Ud Din, Mughira Shoaib, Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Shahriyar, Muhammad Sudais, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Umar Fraz, Muhammad Zahir Siddiq, Rizwan Haider, Shahbaz Khan, Usman Liaqat, Waleed Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Waqar Ul Hasan, Waseem Mahmood, Yousuf Babar, Zain Ul Abdeen, Zia Ul Haq