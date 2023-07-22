HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Sports League the provincial level football games has been started at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, the competitions will be held among male and female football teams of five divisions of the province,while a grand opening ceremony was held at Public school Hyderabad.

The football competition of talent hunt sports league is being organized by Sindh Agriculture University and IBA Sukkur in collaboration with Higher Education Commission.

The male and female teams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur divisions of Sindh are competing for the title.

The ceremony was held at the football ground of Public School Hyderabad which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, while Member of National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Maritime and Affairs Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani was the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that Sindh Agriculture University had provided the best sports environment for students with better quality education, especially for female students, and provided many new opportunities for various indoor and outdoor games, adding "the role of the government and the Higher Education Commission in this regard is commendable.

" The VC said that the winning teams of the competition would compete at the national level, adding "We hope that many of these players will represent the country at the international level." Qaim Khani said that there was a time when people considered it a defect to send their daughters to the sports field, but now it was a matter of honor to see equal representation of girls in the competitions.

He said that the vice chancellor was a supporter of innovative academic, research and healthy activities for children and we hoped that the university would host many such activities in the future.

Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada briefed the guests in detail about the league, while the support of HEC and Youth Sports League Secretary Sheeza Fatima was also lauded on the occasion.

A large number of students, guests and fans including Talent Hunt Sindh Brand Ambassador and International Footballer Saddam Hussain, National Football Selector Ghulam Sarwar Tedi, International Athlete Maryam Keerio, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Shahzaman, Tariq Baloch, Basharat Jatt, Asad Sheikh, Shaukat Hussain Sangi, Muhammad Umar Dasti and others were present during the event.