PSL 9: Qalandars Suffer Another Defeat As Gladiators Easily Chase Down 188-run Target
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets, with five balls remaining at Gaddafi Stadium
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars suffered another defeat as Quetta Gladiators successfully chased a target of 188 runs in a thrilling clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.
Winning the toss, Lahore Qalandars opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators. Lahore Qalandars set a challenging target of 188 runs for their opponents.
However, Quetta Gladiators displayed remarkable determination as they successfully chased down the target, losing only five wickets with five balls remaining in the match.
Previously, Lahore Qalandars was defeated by Islamabad United in the opening match.
Qalandars posted 195/5 in the tournament opener but United coasted home with eight wickets. Qalandars' bowling spearheads Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi remained wicketless. Lahore Qalandars have strengthened their squad with the addition of in-form Sikandar Raza and Carlos Brathwaite. Sikandar Raza had a wonderful ILT20 season recently, played a pivotal role in guiding his team Dubai Capitals to the final. Sikandar Raza was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of ILT20 2024, so he's a great addition to the line-up.
On other hand, the new-look Quetta Gladiators began the ninth edition with a 16-run victory over their arch-rival Peshawar Zalmi. Saud Shakeel was adjudicated Player of the Match for his scintillating 74-run knock and it was refreshing to see him adjust well to the shorter format and make full use of the opportunity after being denied a chance in the PSL for 33 games. Their bowling attack lacked vitality in the first 10 overs but a run-out of Saim Ayub spurred them into action. Mohammad Amir then brought his experience to the fore as the asking rate kept creeping up for Peshawar Zalmi. In the end, it became too demanding and Quetta bagged their first two points.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Salman Fayyaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel (vc), Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed
