Punjab Sports Minister expresses satisfaction on the participation of over 30 thousand athletes in the trials of 73rd Pu

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his satisfaction on the overwhelming participation of thousands of male and female athletes from across the province in the trials of 73rd Punjab Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his satisfaction on the overwhelming participation of thousands of male and female athletes from across the province in the trials of 73rd Punjab Games.

It is pertinent to note here that 73rd Punjab Games will be organized under the aegis of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab at different venues of Lahore from January 24-27.

He said that so far over 30 thousand male and female players belonging to different sports have taken part in the trials activities across the province. "It is quite encouraging to see such a massive participation of potential athletes in the trials of Punjab Games".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti expressed his hope that all leading sports stars of the province will be in action during the 4-day mega sports event. "We are quite hopeful that these games will leave a positive impact on the sports future of Punjab province," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said that the upcoming Punjab Games will be a significant event for the future of sports in the province. "It will be the second major sports extravaganza in our era. We also organised 72nd edition of Punjab Games in 2019 and we are quite upbeat to organize the latest edition of Punjab Games in a much improved manner".