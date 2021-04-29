MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia's hockey club Avangard Omsk has defeated CSKA Moscow in the sixth match of the Gagarin Cup's final and won it for the first time.

The Wednesday match took place in the city of Balashikha, the Moscow region, and ended with Avangard's victory 1:0.

The only goal was scored by Avangard's Sergey Tolchinsky in the 20th minute.

Avangard thus won four out of six matches of the Gagarin Cup's final.

Many people have filled the streets of Omsk to celebrate Avangard's long-awaited victory in Russia's main hockey tournament.