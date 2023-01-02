UrduPoint.com

Salman Brings Pakistan Back In 2nd Test After Conway's 122

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2023 | 11:08 PM

New Zealand opener Devon Conway became the first centurion of 2023 but Pakistan fought back strongly in the final session on the first day of the second Test at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday

Conway struck an elegant 122, his fourth century in 12th match, and stitched a 134-run first wicket partnership with Tom Latham (71) before Pakistan claimed five wickets in the last session as New Zealand finished the day at 309 for six after going for tea at 226 for one.

Off-spinner Salman Ali Agha picked up three wickets for 55 runs, while Naseem Shah (two for 44) and Abrar Ahmed bagged a wicket each in the final 32 overs of the day to bring Pakistan right back in the Test.

Conway struck 16 fours and a six in his 191-ball innings. He had reached his half-century from 78 balls with seven fours and a six, while he completed his century from 156 balls with 13 fours and a six. He was the second batter to the dismissed, caught at the wicket by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Salman Ali Agha.

Sarfaraz and Salman also combined to send Henry Nicholls (26) back in the dressing room after a smart referral by Babar Azam ended the left-hander's innings. Before Salman dismissed Nicholls, he had beaten Daryl Mitchell's defences to pick his second wickets of the winnings.

After Conway and Latham, whose 100-ball innings included nine fours, put on 134 runs for the first wicket, Conway put on 100 runs for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (36), who was excellently caught by Sarfaraz off Naseem. Williamson, shortly before his demise, had a reprieve when television replays confirmed he had edged Naseem Shah's out-swinger, but the review was not sought.

Tom Blundell (30) and Ish Sodhi (11) will resume New Zealand's first innings on Tuesday on a wicket, which has support for both the batters and bowlers. The two batters have to date added 30 runs for the unfinished seventh wicket after New Zealand lost five wickets for 45 runs to slip from 234 for one to 279 for six.

Earlier, New Zealand made one change to their side that featured in the drawn first Test, while Pakistan made two changes, replacing Noman Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr with Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali, respectively.

Scores in brief:New Zealand (1st innings) 309-6, 90 overs (Devon Conway 122, Tom Latham 71, Kane Williamson 36, Tom Blundell 30 not out, Henry Nicholls 26; Salman Ali Agha 3-55, Naseem Shah 2-44)

