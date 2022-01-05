SBP important meeting to review preparations of 73rd Punjab Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :An important meeting to review the preparations for holding 3rd Punjab Games was held here on Wednesday at the National stadium.

Director, Sports board Punjab Nadeem Qaiser chaired the meeting in connection with organising the games sat different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from January 24 to 27.

The meeting was convened on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan.

Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Idris Haider Khawaja, Personal Secretary to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mirza Nadeem, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman also attended the meeting.

Secretaries of all provincial sports associations including Salman Iqbal Butt (athletics), Arshad Sattar (wrestling), Irfanullah Khan (table tennis), Malik Iftikhar (wushu), Rana Zahid (kick-boxing), Danish (archery) and Faraz (karate) were also present on this occasion.

It was briefed in the meeting that all the sports events of 73rd Punjab Games will be conducted as per rules of the respective national sports federation. The departmental players except HEC will not be eligible to participate in the grand event and all the Divisional Sports Officers will lead their contingents as Chef de Mission.

Nadeem Qaiser said the mega event of 73rd Punjab Games will be organized in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to promote sports culture in the province. "The 73rd edition of Punjab Games will provide a suitable platform to talented male and female players of the province and we are quite upbeat to find several potential athletes after the completion of these games," he added.

He urged all the provincial sports associations and other officials to accelerate the preparations of their respective contingents for the grand event. "All the SOPs issued by the Punjab govt will be followed strictly during the competitionsof 73rd Punjab Games," he said.