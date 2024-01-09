Schedule for sports trials released

Open Menu

The Divisional Sports Department has released the sports trial schedule to select players for their participation in Inter Division Punjab Winter Games

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Sports Department has released the sports trial schedule to select players for their participation in Inter Division Punjab Winter Games.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir said here on Tuesday that Inter Division Punjab Winter Games were scheduled to be commenced at Lahore from January 14, 2024. Therefore, the players of hockey, volleyball, football, badminton, table tennis and athletes would be selected from Faisalabad to ensure representation of this division.

He said that boy’s trials for hockey and volleyball teams would be organized at 11 a.m. on January 10 in Hockey Stadium Madina Town and Sports Gymnasium Tandlianwala respectively followed by boy’s trials for football team at 11 a.

m. in Al-Fateh Football Ground on January 11, 2024.

Similarly, boy’s trials for badminton and table tennis teams would be arranged at al-Fateh Sports Complex on January 12 whereas athletics trials would be held at Athletics Track Jhang Road on the same day.

He further said that girl’s trials for selection of badminton and table tennis teams would be arranged in al-Fateh Sports Complex on January 12 whereas athletics trials of this group would be held at Athletics Track Jhang Road on the same day.

All departmental players could also participate in these trials and no age limit was fixed for it, he added.

